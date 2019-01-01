Charging Ahead

Being a longtime LEE user, I have several LEE Auto Disc Powder Measures and added one for my Auto Breech Lock Pro. It simply speeds the reloading process as my brass is both charged and flared in one step. With the addition of the Auto Disk unit and Safety Prime, I can safely say this press produces ammo as fast as the other popular presses on the market, plus, it has auto index, costs about a third as much and there’s no primer tubes.



This modular unit lets you add as many gizmos and gadgets as you want to load your ammo. I like to keep things simple because I handload a lot of different cartridges and now the LEE Safety Prime along with the Auto Disc Powder measure keeps my guns and me happy. I wholeheartedly recommend the LEE Auto Breech Lock Pro for any beginner or experienced case roller who wants to increase production.

