Kershaw Knives Announces New 2022 Products

Written By GUNS Staff
Are you ready to experience a Kershaw release unlike any other? Today, Kershaw announced the first look at new 2022 Kershaw products in an exciting, convenient, multimedia event.

Kershaw’s first batch of releases for 2022 includes something for everyone. Whether you conceal carry, explore the outdoors, or participate in an action sport, there’s a Kershaw for you.

Plus, join Kershaw Ambassadors like 3-Gun Shooter Cheyenne Dalton, NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan, and X-Games Gold Medalist Taylor Robert in broadcast sessions as they answer your questions and share their passion for Kershaw.

Kershaw says this won’t be the only 2022 Product Release. They will be unveiling multiple releases throughout the year as products become available.

Enjoy Kershaw’s 2022 Product Release #1 and find your next knife here.

 

**This article is sponsored by Kershaw.**

