Knife Choices

“Always keep an edge on your knife, son, always keep an edge on your knife; ’Cause a good sharp edge is a man’s best hedge against the vague uncertainties of life.” — Corb Lund

“Remember, son, don’t get the Senior Member started. If you need advice on anything shooting-related, he’s always worth your time. It’s when he starts reminiscing he can drive you crazy.”

They found the Senior Member reading a book. “Greetings, Old One! I’m Roy, You gave me sound on offhand shooting. This is my son, Roy Jr. We were hoping you might help him choose a hunting knife. He’s been hunting since he was 10. He’s 16 now; it’s time he learned to dress and skin his own game.”

“I should think so.” The Senior Member could be crusty at times. “When I was 16 I had shot my man and begot my man.” (“He’s lying,” the father whispered to Roy Jr., “He read that in an old book .”) Junior wasn’t so sure. Maybe there was more to this old-timer than met the eye. He said, “Is it okay if I give a biscuit to your pup? Tell me about your first hunting knife. I’m sure it would be interesting.”

Roy Sr. groaned. “I told you not to get him started.”

“My first hunting knife was a German-made Stork I got for Christmas 1960, or was it ’61? The Pirates beat the Yankees, I remember. Bill Mazeroski hit a home run. He’s in the Hall of Fame; my dad and I toured there about 30 years ago …” Half an hour later, they had progressed through a G96 folder and a Russel to a fixed blade Browning.

“Here’s a funny story. I unloaded a buck from the pickup so I could go to the city. Well, I drove 40 miles and through the city to a car wash. And there on the rear bumper was the Browning knife! You’d think someone in city traffic would have noticed dried blood on a tailgate and a knife on the bumper.”

“Fascinating,” said Roy Sr. “That gets us to what, about 1975? With respect, could we skip ahead 50 years or so?”