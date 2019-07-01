Kershaw’s Mini Natrix

Kershaw is known for taking a successful knife design and ratcheting them up to intensify the Wow! factor. Such is the case with the new Copper Mini Natrix which, as the name suggests, gets an eye-popping handle of the cupreous metal whose use dates back as far as 8,000 B.C., when it was pounded into shape straight from the earth before smelting was invented.



Copper’s distinct orange/pink color has graced many a jewelry maker’s bench over the millenniums. More recently, it has become a status symbol in many young knife users’ EDC gear assembly including small flashlights, mini pry bars and the like.



The original Natrix line was introduced in 2018 in both a large and mini model. The folder featured here is based on the smaller version. The Copper Natrix has a 2.75" modified Wharncliffe blade of D2 steel with a distinctive enlarged groove that can be used for opening the blade. If you prefer — and most do — there’s a flipper mechanism for swifter deployment. The blade rolls out slick as butter on glass thanks to Kershaw’s patented KVT ball bearing system. The handsome copper frame, however, is the star of the show. The copper front slab is done up in nicely sculpted curves while the backside, sculpted to match the front, has the copper slab serving as a sub-frame for a stainless steel locking leaf. Copper is denser than stainless steel so the Copper Mini Natrix packs a tad more weight (3.7 oz.) thus adding a more substantial feel to the knife. In addition, a 1.15" deep-carry pocket clip completes the package.