Jealous Oil Is Good For Lasting Relationship

I heated up my Glock with a few rounds. I’ve been working on my Hornady Lock-n-Load AP, so I’ve been cranking out loaded ammo for some good sessions of range therapy. Sometimes, it is important for a person to heat up the Combat Tupperware Gun to see what it’ll do. Measuring from start to finish, the oil maintained its consistency on my square sided companion.

I have several knives that are not quite as stain resistant as other EDC blades. High strength steels, like Maxamet, can do things that other steels cannot, but no one can call this steel “stainless”. No one that enjoys the Rule of Steel cares, as the edge retention puts it in a league of its own. I have a knife of CPM CruWear, which could be called “similar” in quality, only because it also is not stain resistant. I keep mine coated with a light film of oil. Gun Max Gun Oil establishes a confidence building sheen on this steel, and keeps it pristine. It also aids in making the blade deployment smooth.

Gun Max Gun Oil does displace moisture, its real moisture displacement has to be seen under magnification. That is, I’m not worried about surface moisture, I want to know if the oil penetrates the pores of the metal. This product seems to have excellent metal protecting qualities. The part that’s hard to see is the fact that the additives bond to metal surfaces, protecting the gun in “boundary conditions”, where the oil is pressed thin between parts, and lubricity relies on the qualities or additives.

This is where this product shines. You see, Gun Max Gun Oil is advertised as having the capability of cleaning my gun. This is an entirely different quality. In order for it to work well, the oil has to be jealous. This can’t be described in chemical engineering terms, by the way. A jealous oil gets on my gun and chases all other previous oils away from the metal surfaces of my gun and takes everything over to the point where I can’t even just go out for a cup of coffee …

Well, you get the picture. Gun Max Gun Oil did a great job removing deposits like carbon and other materials.

At $13.99 a 12 oz can, it is worth the investment.

