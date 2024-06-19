EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

Ironclad Performance Wear makes quality gloves for work and sport for men and women. The 10 different styles in their tactical line, value priced from $15 to $35 a pair, address various protection, comfort, tactile and dexterity requirements.

The Command Tactical Pro glove features a breathable and stretchy polyester knit back for a close-to-the-skin fit that isn’t too hot, a thin neoprene layer molded into the fabric over the knuckles for impact protection, a terry cloth sweat wiper on the back of the thumb and hook & loop tab closer at the wrist. The palm is a thin synthetic suede leather compatible with your smartphone screen — no more taking off your gloves to answer your phone on the range! Available in black, tan or OD green, in men’s sizes from S to XXL and women’s S to L.

MSRP: $20
Ironclad.com

