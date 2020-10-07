BCM RECCE-14 KMR-A Prize Package!

Infitech Launches Minimalist PCC Muzzle Brakes

Written By Joe Kriz
2020
1

Hailing from Sweden, Infitech is a manufacturer specializing in firearm parts and accessories for various rifle platforms. Always aiming for the highest quality and performance, they recently launched a minimalist trio of muzzle brakes for 9mm pistol caliber carbines — like the popular Ruger PC Carbine.

Made from 4140 steel and finished in Armor Black Cerakote, the minimalist brakes were designed to provide the best recoil reduction in the smallest possible footprint, featuring precision-machined ports and an outside diameter of 0.75” to blend in seamlessly with most 9mm carbine barrels.

From smallest to largest, the Nano measures 0.94” long and weighs 0.92 oz with two top ports. The Micro measures 1.26” in length and scales 1.13 oz. while sporting three top ports — one large port cut halfway around the diameter of the brake. Largest, the Mini measures 1.57” long and weighs 1.3 oz. with four total ports, including two large cuts offset by 90-degrees. The precise porting reduces muzzle rise, side-to-side movement and overall recoil. All three muzzle brakes are threaded 1/2-28” and can be easily installed with a 16mm wrench and provided crushwasher.

Pricing ranges from $85-89, depending on model. International shipping is available with the addition of a possible import tax.

For more info: infitech.se/en

2020
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Infitech...
Always aiming for the highest quality and performance, Swedish manufacturer Infitech recently launched a minimalist trio of muzzle brakes for 9mm pistol...
Read Full Article
Now what?
Due to magazine lead time schedules, at the time of this writing the November election had not yet occurred.
Read Full Article
The .356 TSW
A victim of poor timing and marketing, the promising .356 TSW (Tactical Smith & Wesson) cartridge may be on the verge of a comeback.
Read Full Article