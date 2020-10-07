Infitech Launches Minimalist PCC Muzzle Brakes

Hailing from Sweden, Infitech is a manufacturer specializing in firearm parts and accessories for various rifle platforms. Always aiming for the highest quality and performance, they recently launched a minimalist trio of muzzle brakes for 9mm pistol caliber carbines — like the popular Ruger PC Carbine.

Made from 4140 steel and finished in Armor Black Cerakote, the minimalist brakes were designed to provide the best recoil reduction in the smallest possible footprint, featuring precision-machined ports and an outside diameter of 0.75” to blend in seamlessly with most 9mm carbine barrels.