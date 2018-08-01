Hygenall Wipes and Soap

Clean Science

The Center for Disease Control came up with the technology and licensed the production to Hygenall. It was originally designed to help workers at a battery manufacturing factory remove lead from their hands. In testing the CDC found normal soap and water didn’t break up tiny lead particles in the skin.



The scientific explanation (and I don’t pretend to understand this!) is Hygenall contains ISML molecules with a strong negative electrostatic charge to separate lead oxide and dirt from the skin. Regular soaps remove natural skin oil without getting the lead oxide that sticks to the static charge on the skin.



Hygenall Wipes remove 99 percent of lead, cadmium, chromium, arsenic, mercury, silver, zinc, nickel and other hazardous materials from the skin as well as removing regular old dirt, grime and germs. The two products I have been using are the LeadOff Wipes which come in a 45-count container and the LeadOff Foaming Hand Soap which comes in an 18.5 oz. bottle. The MSRP on both is $9.95.



After shooting, I wipe my hands thoroughly with one of the LeadOff Wipes then use the Foaming Hand Soap to really scrub up and I’m ready for lunch! The cheeseburgers and fries may get me but the lead won’t!



www.hygenall.com