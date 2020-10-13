HSM Low Recoil Ammo
Recoil does tend to induce flinch, even if you’ve been shooting for years. When you’re talking about the 300 Win Mag or 7mm rounds, even experts will get a sore shoulder after enough rounds.
If you’re looking for hunting rounds with a little less brain-scrambling “ommph,” HSM Ammo offers seven calibers in their line of low-recoil rifle ammo. Featuring premium Sierra bullets and with a claimed 53 percent reduction in felt recoil, the rounds are otherwise very similar to “normal” ammo in accuracy and terminal ballistics.
Aside from offering faster follow-up shots on game and less headache after a long day at the range, the low-recoil ammo is also great for introducing less-experienced shooters into the world of center-fire rifles. Personally, our Mark I shoulder couldn’t tell if the recoil reduction was 52 or 53 percent but it was noticeable.
MSRP: starting around $35/box