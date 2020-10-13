BCM RECCE-14 KMR-A Prize Package!

HSM Low Recoil Ammo

Written By Brent Wheat
2020
2

Recoil does tend to induce flinch, even if you’ve been shooting for years. When you’re talking about the 300 Win Mag or 7mm rounds, even experts will get a sore shoulder after enough rounds.

If you’re looking for hunting rounds with a little less brain-scrambling “ommph,” HSM Ammo offers seven calibers in their line of low-recoil rifle ammo. Featuring premium Sierra bullets and with a claimed 53 percent reduction in felt recoil, the rounds are otherwise very similar to “normal” ammo in accuracy and terminal ballistics.

Aside from offering faster follow-up shots on game and less headache after a long day at the range, the low-recoil ammo is also great for introducing less-experienced shooters into the world of center-fire rifles. Personally, our Mark I shoulder couldn’t tell if the recoil reduction was 52 or 53 percent but it was noticeable.
MSRP: starting around $35/box

www.hsmammunition.com

