How Will You Prevail In An Emergency?

During my extended testing period, I took the Super Siege camping a few times and used it for many tasks. It even served as an emergency lighting tool when the lights in the neighborhood went out, not just the lights at my house.

We cooked and set up camp under the light of the Siege. Over the few months I tested the product, the weather cooperated nicely, alternatively dousing the lantern with a downpour and baking it in the midday sun. It was in the Sierras I discovered the lantern floats — well enough I had to chase it downstream. The rubber base prevents it from slipping off the hood of my truck in a downpour. I found the Super Siege to be sturdy enough to bang around with the rest of my equipment.

The Super Siege specs at IPX7 waterproof to 1-meter submersion and 2-meter impact resistance tested. In fact, the superior impact resistance and polymer construction with molded rubber bumpers also worked in my favor. I hung mine on a walkway and then proceeded to attempt to crack my skull on it. Streamlight was benevolent enough to equip it generously with soft rubber, which was fortunate. My forehead sent it swinging, and physics allowed it to contact the back of my head as well. If Streamlight had not designed the Super Siege’s handle so well, it would have fallen off the loop of rope on which it was hooked, preserving my head from a vicious backswing. The handle is not a traditional lantern loop but a rigid hook that clamps out of the way when not in use, and is capable of hooking over objects like branches. It also has D rings on the top and bottom of the body.

The Super Siege has a USB power port designed for charging a phone or similar device. I found it could charge my iPhone 13 three times without even breathing hard. It’s a pretty handy power bank for out in the field. The total capacity of the lithium-ion battery is 10,400 mAH.

Underneath the base, the Super Siege has a watertight storage compartment. It’s large enough for a key or two. For me, it is a great way to store wooden matches.

The Super Siege charges from a separate A/C cord using what looks like a 2mm or so plug. If I could change anything on this product, I would make it so it could be charged from a USB-C input.

As a scene lantern, this is an outstanding product. It is definitely a “must-have” for a search and rescue team. As an outdoor tool, it is definitely the way to go for a hunting camp, and something that needs to be in the travel kit for every off road group. As an emergency lighting tool, it could keep a family alive when resources fail.

The Super Siege is only 7.5″ tall and weighs 1 lb., 14 oz. MSRP is around $222.60. It comes in yellow or Coyote.

