Hornady High Speed 3-in-1 Power Case Trimmer

In terms of performance, Hornady just created the F-35 fighter jet of case neck preparation tools. If your appetite for rifle shooting led you to become a handloader, this time-saving, high-precision, production-grade tool is worth every nickel. Insert the case in the collet chuck and slide it forward so the absurdly quiet 2,000 RPM trimming, deburring and chamfering cutters do their work. Total elapsed time per case, including inserting and removing it from the chuck, is about three seconds!

The trimmer handles cases from .22 to .30 caliber from 1.45″ to 3.50″ long. The chuck’s rigid hold on the case base in conjunction with the dual guide rods keep it perfectly aligned with the tool head, allowing for extremely consistent results. I’ve never been able to do these operations as perfectly with hand tools.

MSRP: $620

Hornady.com

