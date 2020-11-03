Hornady BLACK Ammunition Now in Pistol Calibers

Introduced in 2016, Hornady BLACK ammunition was designed to fit, feed and function in a variety of platforms, offering “versatile loads optimized for excellent performance from America’s favorite guns.” Whether direct impingement or gas piston, suppressed or unsuppressed, bolt-action or pump-action, carbine or pistol, Hornady BLACK ammunition promised to deliver superior performance for target shooting, personal defense and hunting small to big game.

However, while Hornady had expanded the BLACK line of ammunition to more than a dozen rifle calibers from .223 Rem to .450 Bushmaster, as well as 12-gauge 00 buckshot, handgun calibers were all but ignored — until now.

Available in .380 Auto (90gr), 9mm (115gr and 124gr), .40 S&W (180gr) and .45 Auto (185gr), new Hornady BLACK handgun ammunition is loaded with Hornady eXtreme Terminal Performance (XTP) projectiles — also used in their American Gunner line — for precision expansion and high-quality components for reliable performance. Best suited for personal defense, new Hornady BLACK handgun ammo is available in 20 round boxes for $15.99.

For more info: hornady.com, Ph: 1 (800) 338-3220