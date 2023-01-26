This Schema Works For EDC
Safariland’s Schema Minimalist IWB Holster
I tested Safariland’s Schema, a minimalist IWB holster for concealed carry. Safariland offers the Schema for several models, and all of them are micro compacts. I’ve used many holsters over my career, but the Schema is one of the lightest, low profile, RDS-compatible products I would trust as an EDC.
As a product reviewer, I like testing holsters, but it’s the most time-consuming type of test I do. In order to test one, I have to actually carry my personal gun in one. In order to do that, I have to draw the gun hundreds of times before I hit the street with it. For an IWB holster, this is usually a 200-rep dry-fire drill. For a duty holster, back when I lived behind the steering wheel of a “black-and-white,” it was 500 times. I am a terrible gambler, and I don’t bet my life on something unless I have properly wrung it out.
Strategic Lightening Provides Smaller Footprint
The Schema has a skeletonized body, giving it the same effect of lightening cuts on a slide. The gun’s profile is completely encircled, from the top of the slide, across the nose and to the trigger guard, but there are gaps in the sides of the slide. At first, I was concerned (fat) parts of my body that contacted the holster would fill these spaces and get pinched in the act of reholstering. What I found was the strategic lightening of the Schema just gave it a smaller footprint, without losing any functionality.
The Schema has a belt clip that adjusts the cant to almost any angle. It has an aggressive hook for 1.5″ belts. Users also have almost an inch of adjustment for ride height. This clip has enough bite to reliably clamp into the waistband of my sweats, and provide a stable draw platform, which is how I carried my Hellcat for some of the time while testing.
The downside to having such a usable belt clip is the fact it is not tuckable, and the Schema only is for right-handed users at this time. It is worth the tradeoff, considering the speed and comfort of the Schema package.
Secure Holster and Smooth Draw
The Schema is molded in a clamshell style, allowing the placement of a barrel stud in the nose of the holster. When the gun is put into the holster, the stud slides into the barrel. Thus, the draw is consistent, and the gun is well secured by the stud and detents that engage the trigger guard. The sides of the holster follow the contour of the cutout under the trigger guard, giving the hand a very natural master grip.
I like the barrel stud, but this is one of the few features that doesn’t agree with my training. You see, whenever we do training with an IWB holster, we occasionally like to leave the side locked to the rear, with the gun holstered. Since most autos have barrels that tilt when the slide goes back, the barrel can’t go into the stud, and therefore can’t be holstered. For me, this is neither a deal-breaker nor even a problem. This holster has a huge reinforced funnel for reholstering, and that is the important part.
The Schema is optics-compatible. For my Hellcat, I can’t think of a single optic product that wouldn’t fit this design.
I ran drills with my Hellcat on the range. Safariland really perfected the combination of a secure holster and smooth draw. Regardless of AIWB or IWB, I was able to attain a consistent master grip, and perfectly vertical draw from the axis of the holster. While the wing pushed the grip of the gun against my body for maximum concealability, this gun gives the user a machine-like presentation.
For AIWB wear, my Hellcat almost disappears under an un-tucked shirt. It was satisfying to engage targets “snag-free” during drills.
Excellent EDC Rig
I did not adjust the cant. I am a straight-draw kind of guy. However, I played with it a little and found the Schema does a pretty good 15° tilt, like the traditional CCW users.
The Schema clamped on my beltline, without flopping or noise, even when I tested wearing it in my mat room.
Once I did the range tests and draw tests, I began to wear the Schema regularly. It didn’t dig in at the beltline, nor did it have any sharp edges to pillow-scar me. It was quite comfortable, regardless of my limited wardrobe. I even wore it to the mall during my annual visit.
The Schema turned out to be an excellent EDC rig, especially considering the $39.99 MSRP. It offers a reliable draw stroke, customizable belt placement and a small footprint.
For more information visit Safariland.com.