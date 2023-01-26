This Schema Works For EDC

Secure Holster and Smooth Draw

The Schema is molded in a clamshell style, allowing the placement of a barrel stud in the nose of the holster. When the gun is put into the holster, the stud slides into the barrel. Thus, the draw is consistent, and the gun is well secured by the stud and detents that engage the trigger guard. The sides of the holster follow the contour of the cutout under the trigger guard, giving the hand a very natural master grip.

I like the barrel stud, but this is one of the few features that doesn’t agree with my training. You see, whenever we do training with an IWB holster, we occasionally like to leave the side locked to the rear, with the gun holstered. Since most autos have barrels that tilt when the slide goes back, the barrel can’t go into the stud, and therefore can’t be holstered. For me, this is neither a deal-breaker nor even a problem. This holster has a huge reinforced funnel for reholstering, and that is the important part.

The Schema is optics-compatible. For my Hellcat, I can’t think of a single optic product that wouldn’t fit this design.

I ran drills with my Hellcat on the range. Safariland really perfected the combination of a secure holster and smooth draw. Regardless of AIWB or IWB, I was able to attain a consistent master grip, and perfectly vertical draw from the axis of the holster. While the wing pushed the grip of the gun against my body for maximum concealability, this gun gives the user a machine-like presentation.

For AIWB wear, my Hellcat almost disappears under an un-tucked shirt. It was satisfying to engage targets “snag-free” during drills.