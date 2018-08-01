High-Volume Help

The Machine

MagPump makes magazine loaders for AR, AK and 9mm handgun magazines. We got hold of the handgun loader, which is constructed from some kind of indestructible fiber-reinforced synthetic material that looks impossible to damage. However, if you manage to ding it in some way, MagPump offers a no-questions-asked transferable warranty no matter who ends up with the machine.



The loader comes with a pile of adapters that let the machine run SIG, CZ, GLOCK, S&W, Ruger and Springfield Armory handgun magazines. Adapters for most every other double-stack pistol magazine known to man are available as well (single stack adapters are currently in the pipeline).



Adapters pop in and out in less time than it takes to describe. To use the device you snap your magazine in place and dump up to fifty 9mm rounds loose in the hopper. The machine sorts the individual cartridges and gets them oriented automatically. You then just pump the handle to fill the magazine. You can load about a round a second. Once the magazine is filled you squeeze a lever and swap the loaded mag out for an empty one.



The hopper assembly comes off the loader by pulling a pair of retainer pins that renders the loading machine small enough to fit inside a typical range bag. The base also sports holes which allow bench mounting but that’s really not necessary as the device is plenty stable to run any place you have a flat surface. This lets you take it to the range and load your magazines, no matter how austere the circumstances.