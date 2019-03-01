Hiding your MSR in plain sight, 5.11 has you covered
Over the years when I’ve been asked why so many people quietly keep firearms close at hand, my response — especially to fellow scribes — has been matter-of-fact: Violence does not happen on a prearranged schedule and neither criminals nor crazy people call ahead to say they’re coming.
Stuff happens, and when it does it happens pretty darned fast, usually by complete surprise. Whether it’s in an urban setting or somewhere off the pavement, the Boy Scout principle of “always being prepared” makes the difference.
Evidently the good folks at 5.11, where I’ve gotten some pretty good shirts that are both comfortable and durable, reached the same conclusions because they’ve developed a series of packs designed to not only carry gear, but also to hide a surprise or two.
Enter the COVRT packs. We’re going to look at a trio of these — designed to hold your favorite modern sporting rifle or carbine. And they do it in style.
For people who own an M4-type firearm with a collapsible stock, the COVRT M4 is a handsome little number. The main compartment is 32x12x2.5 inches and there’s a smaller front compartment with dual zipper pulls measuring 21.75x10x3.5 inches. The zippers are YKK self-healing models with molded grip pulls on all zippers and the pack features Duraflex hardware. The zippers allow quick access to the front and main compartments.
Built from 500D tear-resistant nylon, this thing is both water- and weather-resistant (meaning it’s tough enough to handle nasty Northwest or Great Lakes, and even upper Great Plains weather), there are internal retention straps for a firearm and the interior is padded. Inside there’s a padded muzzle cup, and the pack has a QuickTact accessory strap as well as “grab-and-go” handles on the top and side.
The carry system is ambidextrous and the external compartment is sized for a 5.11 Bail Out Bag.
There’s a smaller version called the COVRT M4 Shorty 25L with all of the features and construction, but its main compartment measures 28.5x12x2.5 inches and the front compartment measures 20.75x10x3.75 inches.
Equally inconspicuous to the larger M4 model, it’s an eye-catching rig with sandstone and black contrasting colors, and most people would never realize what’s inside.
Now, for folks who like a full-size backpack, 5.11 developed the COVRT18 Backpack 25L, and it looks trail ready with all kinds of features.
5.11 describes the model as “ideal for CCW use” while providing “superior tactical utility and a low-vis appearance.” You want pockets? This rig has them, all accessible with YKK zippers. And look at these other features: The main compartment measures 19x12.25x6.5 inches, and there’s a front pocket measuring 11.5x9.5x3 inches. It also has a 1.5-liter hydration pocket measuring 19x12.25 inches.
The COVRT18 has a Roll-Down Assault compartment for MOLLE or web pouches, and adjustable yoke-style shoulder straps. There are net-type pockets on either side to hold water bottles, as well as a fleece-lined pocket for sunglasses and a padded internal laptop sleeve. You’ll also find a TacTec System compatible hidden pistol pocket. It’s built from 500D and 420D water- resistant nylon.
All three models are affordable and built to last. It’s clear from the specs whomever designed them knew what they were doing, and more importantly knew what people need, and what they don’t need, in a covert emergency pack. My guess is you could toss any one of these in the back of an SUV or behind the seat of a pickup and they’d handle whatever the elements dish out.
For more info: www.511tactical.com/, Ph: (866) 451-1726