Hiding your MSR in plain sight, 5.11 has you covered

5.11 describes the model as “ideal for CCW use” while providing “superior tactical utility and a low-vis appearance.” You want pockets? This rig has them, all accessible with YKK zippers. And look at these other features: The main compartment measures 19x12.25x6.5 inches, and there’s a front pocket measuring 11.5x9.5x3 inches. It also has a 1.5-liter hydration pocket measuring 19x12.25 inches.



The COVRT18 has a Roll-Down Assault compartment for MOLLE or web pouches, and adjustable yoke-style shoulder straps. There are net-type pockets on either side to hold water bottles, as well as a fleece-lined pocket for sunglasses and a padded internal laptop sleeve. You’ll also find a TacTec System compatible hidden pistol pocket. It’s built from 500D and 420D water- resistant nylon.



All three models are affordable and built to last. It’s clear from the specs whomever designed them knew what they were doing, and more importantly knew what people need, and what they don’t need, in a covert emergency pack. My guess is you could toss any one of these in the back of an SUV or behind the seat of a pickup and they’d handle whatever the elements dish out.

For more info: www.511tactical.com/, Ph: (866) 451-1726

