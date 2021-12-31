Helton Forge “Personal Knives”

EXCLUSIVES: NEW Springfield Armory .223 SAINT Edge ATC

Written By Roy Huntington
Billy Helton, the creator of these delightful cutters, is both an old friend and an accomplished custom knifemaker across the board. If you’ve never owned a custom knife, it’s time to treat yourself to one from Billy. This pair of smart-looking knives are sort of hand-sized and come with what I’d call a “cowboy cross-draw” sheath. I like the almost horizontal carry and being fixed blades, they are fast and sure.

The rounded blade is a sort of do-all shape and could handle cleaning your deer or cutting the hose out front for repairs. I favor the flat-tip models as they are handy for scraping, cutting boxes open and even general cutting chores. These are of forged 32100 ball bearings and all you’d ever need in a knife. Billy’s knives start at around the $150 mark and go up to the heavens from there. You’ll be delighted, I assure you.

HeltonForge.com

