Helton Forge “Personal Knives”

Billy Helton, the creator of these delightful cutters, is both an old friend and an accomplished custom knifemaker across the board. If you’ve never owned a custom knife, it’s time to treat yourself to one from Billy. This pair of smart-looking knives are sort of hand-sized and come with what I’d call a “cowboy cross-draw” sheath. I like the almost horizontal carry and being fixed blades, they are fast and sure.

The rounded blade is a sort of do-all shape and could handle cleaning your deer or cutting the hose out front for repairs. I favor the flat-tip models as they are handy for scraping, cutting boxes open and even general cutting chores. These are of forged 32100 ball bearings and all you’d ever need in a knife. Billy’s knives start at around the $150 mark and go up to the heavens from there. You’ll be delighted, I assure you.

HeltonForge.com

