Harsh Reality

Counter-intuitive truths abound in optics. Years ago I was surprised to find, in a riflescope at a gun show, a broken crosshair. It was stout. In the day before glass-etched reticles, I had yet to see a fine crosshair so breached. Wouldn’t a strand of spider web, hailed in target scopes, separate more readily? Uh, no. For its weight the web strand is stronger. Weight matters because in recoil it translates to inertia: resistance to change. A very lightweight reticle moves instantly with the scope as bullet launch slams the rifle back. A heavy reticle hesitates, testing its tensile strength against the implacable tug.

What about current reticles? They’re mostly lightweight metal or foil. Dick Thomas of Premier Reticle recalled, “by the late 1970s we had tungsten wire that could be drawn down to .0001, about 1/30 as thick as human hair.” Leupold has made its Duplex of .0012 platinum wire flattened to .0004 so the outer “posts” appear thick. Burris has used .0035 wire, flattening, then twisting it to make the middle appear thin. Premier Reticle, a Virginia company that has supplied reticles to every major scope-maker except Zeiss, has twisted ribbon wire to form the plex profile.

Another way to fashion a plex is by photo-etching metal foil. Chemicals strip all the material around the etched pattern. While wire reticles can be soldered to their mount, the foil is only .0007 thick so must be cemented. Proper tension matters. Too little, and recoil will whip the foil; too much, and it will yield to temperature extremes. Foil reticles can burn apart if the scope is pointed for a time toward bright sun.