Hang On!
HexMag Magazines and Grip Tape Help Make it Happen!
Innovation and good ideas...
...abound in every aspect of today's gun industry and AR-15 magazines are no exception. Check out HexMag's AR-15 magazines and their unique grip tape. Manufactured with a hexagonal pattern, both aid significantly with purchase, or grip quality. In other words, they help you hang on. The 30-round mags sell for about $15 online and the grip tape sells for about $8. Check 'em out...
The hexagonal pattern you see on the magazine aids in your grip quality. Add the rubbery, textured hexagonal grip stickers — as many or as few as you like, in black or gray — for even more grip.
HexMags are available in .223/5.56x45 mm, .300 AAC Blackout, .458 SOCOM and .50 Beowulf for these rifles: AR15's, SCAR 16, IWI Tavor, CZ Bren, Beretta ARX 100 and more. You can get magazines holding 10, 15 and 30 rounds each. All are made from PolyHex2™ Advanced Composite.
HexMags are lighter than other magazines but just as durable.
Add the grip tape or don't. HexMags are available in tan and black, shown here, as well as gray and olive drab. The orange follower is highly visible and won't tilt forward or backward, assuring rounds go in and out in a straight double stack.
No tools are needed to disassemble a HexMag. Best of all they're simple to use, exceptionally durable, and eminently reliable.