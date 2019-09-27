Handguns Of WWII Part 12

Part 12 Of A 13-Part Series

Now that we have covered the particulars of what I consider the most significant handguns used by the major combatant nations of World War II, it’s time to take a look at ammunition. Calibers like .45 ACP and 9mm Parabellum are easy. You can buy ammo for them almost anywhere and reloading components are likewise commonly available.



Then take a look at 8mm Nambu or the 7.62mm French Long. At best a custom handloader could help you out with those two. In between are some our other World War II rounds for which factory loads may be available but not in your local Cabela’s or Bass Pro Shop. Example there may be the .455 Webley, which is being factory loaded by Hornady or Fiocchi of Italy. Plenty of 7.62×25 Tokarov military surplus ammo is coming from Eastern Europe but it usually must be mail ordered or perhaps found at gun shows.



Then there are calibers for which factory loads are available but perhaps it’s not correct for our purposes. Prime example there is .38 S&W, which can be fired in the British and Smith & Wesson revolvers chambered for the Brits’ .38/200. However, American .38 S&W factory loads carry 146 gr. bullets and those revolvers are usually sighted for a 200 gr. bullet. Hence, the lighter weight factory ammo bullets impact low in relation to point of aim.



Speaking personally, I’m of the mind most of my shooting with World War II handguns will be done with lead alloy bullets, especially ones cast by myself — time permitting. In fact I have developed handloads for all seven of the calibers discussed in this series, using my own home cast bullets. They are inexpensive compared to jacketed handgun bullets nowadays and importantly, they are available. Try buying a 200 gr. jacketed bullet for the .38 S&W or one for the 8mm Nambu. You can cast proper bullets for those two with off-the-shelf bullet moulds by Lyman and RCBS respectively.