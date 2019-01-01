Handguns In Africa

Lots Of Stalks

The odd-looking Lichtenstein hartebeest lives in open flood plain, flat savannah with the landscape dotted with palm trees — an area between the swamps and the forest. Shots beyond 200 yards are common and I knew the XP chambered in .308 Winchester would have a chance to stretch its legs a bit. The hartebeest were spooky. Several attempts to close the distance for a decent shot proved unsuccessful. One particular stalk found us closing in on a nice bull as he was chasing a female. I laid on the ground resting the gun on a backpack while watching a humorous scene of a bull running behind an unwilling female. He never stood still for a shot but I was covered with black from all the burnt grass. A couple of days later our luck changed. We believe the bull was the same one chasing his wanna-be girlfriend previously. From a little over 200 yards the bull stopped momentarily. The crosshairs of the scope came to rest slightly behind his shoulder as I pressed the trigger. Nosler’s 165-grain Accubond sealed the deal. Boy, do these creatures look interesting!



The following day Kobus finally gave me the green light on a red duiker. I actually told our PH that I wasn’t looking for a world-record specimen. After seeing dozens of red duiker, an old male past his prime was spotted feeding at the edge of the forest. The shot was somewhere around 70 yards. Even a monster red duiker doesn’t offer a very big target but the McMillan stocked XP delivered. Leupold’s 2.5-8X scope provides the option of setting the magnification where it best serves the situation. The lower power worked fine for close-range encounters in the forest and the higher end provided enough magnification for longer shots in the savannah.



The anticipation was building as we loaded the 16' aluminum boat and headed to the Zambezi River for hippo. Actually, I was growing a bit nervous thinking about the upcoming event. When we reached the river, several women were washing their dishes and clothes. A small crowd gathered as we launched the boat and headed upstream. They were all hopeful we would succeed; many families in the area would appreciate the meat. We spent a long day searching for hippo. Several crocs were spotted sunning along the banks. Whenever we came across some local fisherman Kobus and Shorty, our tracker, would ask if they knew where hippo might be hanging out. Every lead we received turned out uneventful. We motored upstream several miles and located a few hippos but never observed any males. By the end of the long, hot day we headed back to the loading area. Kobus wanted to go down the river, below our launching point, for a while just to look around. Good thing we did, as a small pod of hippos were spotted in the middle of the river. One nice bull accompanied the females. They were resting on a shallow bar with their bodies partially exposed. It was too late in the day for any action but at least we had a starting point for the next day.