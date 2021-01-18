Coming To America
For the “semi-auto day” I took another reproduction — a 1911A1 imported by SDS Imports. Made in Turkey by TISAS, it is the closest reproduction of the gun used by the U.S. Army I have found. About the only thing different from the original is the magazine well is slightly beveled, and it has a polished feed ramp and barrel lip.
I didn’t just want to compete with the 1911A1, I wanted to give it as much of an evaluation as I could during the short time I had. Over the day I fired in excess of 200 rounds of mixed ammunition including 230-grain full metal jacket, 228-grain cast round nose lead and 200-grain cast semi-wadcutters and did not experience a single malfunction.
Since I wanted to remain pure to the “period correct” theme, I used a GI flap holster on a web belt and web magazine pouches. I knew full well this would leave me out of the running in any man-against-man contests, but I did manage a respectable third place. Considering the flap was secured by the stud/hole arrangement on the holster I was quite content with my placing.
One of the differences between the 1911 and 1911A1 is the longer spur on the grip safety to avoid hammer bite. And although I was not bitten by the hammer, the narrow hammer spur caused enough discomfort to the web of my hand to make me appreciate the wide beavertail on modern 1911s.
One thing all three handguns had in common were the small and narrow front sight with matching small rear sights. As expected, as distance increased, accuracy decreased even more than usual.