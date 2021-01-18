Load And Shoot

In the movie The Shootist with John Wayne, when giving a shooting lesson, J.B. Books tells Gillum to leave the hammer down on an empty chamber for safety. When asked what if you’re expecting trouble, he says, “load six if your insides tell you to.” Trying to keep the event as true to the period as possible, this became difficult on “Single-action day” as the guns were to be kept with the hammer down on an empty chamber. Easier said than done.

The revolver I took to Gunsite was my Uberti reproduction S&W Model 3 Schofield. The unique top-break sixgun is always sure to attract interest and curiosity. Due to the top-break action, it’s easy to load and unload.

Major George Schofield, serving with the 10th Cavalry in Kansas, learned of the No. 3 and became S&W’s sales agent for Colorado and Kansas. He later made some design changes and was granted patents including a different latch and an improved extraction system. Hence the name Schofield was forever associated with the Smith & Wesson revolver.

The No. 3 has four hammer positions. After pulling the trigger, the hammer is all the way forward at rest with the integral firing pin protruding from the breech face.

Cocking the hammer to the first click retracts the firing pin, and the cylinder remains locked. This actually allows the Schofield to be carried fully loaded, although I’ve always been a bit wary about any “half-cocked” position — there is a good reason for the old saying, “Don’t go off half-cocked.”

Another click back unlocks the cylinder so it rotates freely. In either one of these partially cocked positions, the latch can be activated and the barrel and cylinder rotated down to simultaneously eject the shells.

The fully cocked hammer position is all the way back ready to make a loud noise.

While the Uberti reproduction will also chamber .45 Colt, I used authentic .45 Schofield ammo from Black Hills Ammunition.