Have you been good or bad — or a little of both — this year? In any case, it’s time to start leaving hints lying around about what you’d like to see under the Christmas tree. Here’s a few suggestions for fun stuff every gun owner would love, in a nice, easy-to-cut-out format to tack on the refrigerator door where everyone will see. So, if you get another pair of “outdoorsy” socks or homemade fruit cake as a gift this December, it’s totally your own fault!