If you’ve been reading my stories for more than 10 minutes, you know I’m a huge proponent of the K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple, Stupid) principle. I’ll gladly insert myself as the Stupid there because I’ve managed to do almost everything wrong in real-world situations but yet I’m still here, a bit wiser and far more cautious.

This is why I love the GroveTec G-Stop Hand Stop — it is minimalism defined. I’ve gone down the whole route of AR-15 vertical foregrips (I actually broke one), slant grips (hand always slipped off in the heat of the moment) and nothing at all (my current set-up).

With the G-Stop, you get the best of both worlds. It’s a hunk of machined aluminum so it won’t break, it won’t hang up on slings and doorways yet it also keeps your hand where it belongs and provides a stout anchor point if you’re shooting from a barricade. One caveat: It only comes in M-LOK flavor.

MSRP: $44
GroveTec.com

