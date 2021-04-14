Griffin Armament Uncages GP-N Suppressor

Like most components of modern sporting rifles, gun owners have seemingly endless options when it comes to muzzle devices. From brakes and flash hiders to compensators and suppressor mounts, there are many ways of topping your barrel to decrease recoil, muzzle rise, visible signature and sound. However, one of the most common muzzle devices is the A2 flash hider, better known as the “birdcage.”

Simple and inexpensive, the A2 has served the military for decades as a hybrid device effective at minimizing muzzle rise and flash. Yet, despite its benefits, the A2 has traditionally not allowed direct suppressor mounting.

Building on the Gemtech Halo, Griffin Armament has uncaged the A2 with the release of a new suppressor — the GP-NATO (GP-N).