Great Gifts for Dad
Father's Day Gift Guide 2021
If your dad is anything like mine, he’s notoriously difficult to buy gifts for. After all, he’s a simple man with simple needs but even dad deserves to get something special in celebration of Father’s Day.
With guns still in short supply and ammunition rivaling gas prices, we put together a list of great gift ideas you can actually buy that dad will love.
Alien Gear Cloak Chest Holster
Get dad ready for the upcoming hunting — or hiking — season with a holster for his primary sidearm that won’t get in the way of his pack. Made for a wide variety of semi-auto and revolver models, the Alien Gear Cloak Chest Holster features a durable molded shell with CoolVent neoprene backing and nylon straps for comfortable all-day wear in the field. Available for right- and left-hand draw in two sizes, give dad a 30-day test drive for $89.88.
For more info: aliengearholsters.com
Magpul Eyewear
Nothing says “cool” like a new pair of sunglasses. Perfect for shooting or any outdoor activity literally under the sun, new Magpul eyewear offers UV and ballistic protection with both comfort and style. New for 2021, Magpul Apex, Helix and Radius models are available in black frames with various polarization, color and mirror options. With something for everyone, have dad looking and feeling good in new eyewear starting at $109.
For more info: magpul.com
Gerber Armbar
Between flashlights, phones, keys and other items, everyday carry gear should do more while allowing you to carry less. This Father’s Day, give dad a tool that does just that with Gerber’s Armbar. Packaged in three forms — Drive, Cork and Slim — each multi-tool features a 2.5” plain edge blade and bottle opener, plus model-specific tools like a screwdriver and wine corkscrew, tucked into an aluminum handle. Available in various colors, pricing ranges from $32–39.
For more info: gerbergear.com
Big Game Brew Coffee
Whether waking up at home or hunt camp, start dad’s day with Big Game Brew, a brand as passionate about protecting the outdoors as they are their coffee. With light, medium and dark roasts to choose from, Big Game Brew donates 10% of its profits to conservation efforts and up to 50% through partnerships with the National Wild Turkey Foundation, Mule Deer Foundation and National Deer Foundation. Available as whole bean or ground, coffee starts at $13.99.
For more info: biggamebrew.com
Throom Targets
With winter giving way to spring and summer, it’s time to head back to dad’s favorite outdoor range for some much-needed fun. But instead of lugging around heavy and dangerous steel targets, make the switch to Throom. Made from a lightweight polymer, bright green Throom Targets are easy to see and self-healing, allowing bullets to pass through without fear of ricochets. Requiring only a few 2x4s to put together, get dad a dueling tree or plate rack kit for as little as $179.99.
For more info: throomtargets.com
Firearms Training
With today’s cost of ammo, ensure every round dad sends downrange counts by giving the gift of quality firearms training. Whether from your local range or a renowned training institution like Gunsite Academy (AZ), SIG SAUER Academy (NH) and Thunder Ranch (OR) — all of which offer gift cards for classes — encourage dad to continue learning and growing his skills behind the trigger. Training is also a great opportunity to spend time together!
For more info: gunsite.com, sigsaueracademy.com, thunderranchinc.com
FMG Special Editions
Does your dad love to tinker? Or perhaps he’s a history buff? Maybe he’s looking for a new carry gun? If so, there’s a Special Edition magazine from FMG Publications just for him! From American Handgunner’s DIY GUNS and Concealed Carry to GUNS Magazine’s Surplus and Old West, get dad something he’ll actually enjoy reading with over 120 pages of tips and tricks, reviews and stories for just $12.95. Digital PDF downloads are also available.
For more info: fmgpubs.com/store
GUNS Subscription
Still unsure what to get dad? Give the gift that keeps on giving with an annual subscription to GUNS Magazine! With 12 packed issues per year, dad will love reading the latest gun and gear reviews, industry news and expert columns from the likes of Editor Brent T. Wheat and favorites Massad Ayoob, John Taffin, Will Dabbs, MD and others. Gift subscriptions are available for 1–3 years for as little as $25 — or roughly $2 per month.
For more info: fmgpubs.com/store