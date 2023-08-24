EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

GPS Double Pistol Case

Written By Brent Wheat
2023
0

I recently came across the GPS Double Pistol Case and found it to be well-made. It has some nice features such as magazine holders, a place for your eye- and ear-pro but what really caught my eye was an integral soft cup to carry loose rounds.

If you’re like me, you’re always downloading your “carry” ammo in order to practice — and you always end up missing a few (or many) when it’s time to reload. Later, cleaning your backpack or bag, you’ll find several of the MIA cartridges. Now, with the GPS Double Pistol Case, you’ve got a dedicated space where you can keep those rounds corralled until it’s time to leave the range. What a simple but brilliant idea, obviously designed by somebody who spends a lot of time shooting their CCW pistol!

MSRP: $34.99
GOutdoorsProducts.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine October 2023 Issue Now!

2023
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

GPS Double...
I recently came across the GPS Double Pistol Case and found it to be well-made. It has some nice features such as magazine holders, a place for your eye-...
Read Full Article
Trailblazer Pivot
The Trailblazer Pivot is a radically unconventional 9mm rifle designed to collapse into a compact package for covert portage or handy storage. The Pivot...
Read Full Article
Shell Games
When you think about it, shotgun design hasn’t changed a whole lot in the past several decades. The first over/under was a Beretta wheellock musket...
Read Full Article