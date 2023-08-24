I recently came across the GPS Double Pistol Case and found it to be well-made. It has some nice features such as magazine holders, a place for your eye- and ear-pro but what really caught my eye was an integral soft cup to carry loose rounds.

If you’re like me, you’re always downloading your “carry” ammo in order to practice — and you always end up missing a few (or many) when it’s time to reload. Later, cleaning your backpack or bag, you’ll find several of the MIA cartridges. Now, with the GPS Double Pistol Case, you’ve got a dedicated space where you can keep those rounds corralled until it’s time to leave the range. What a simple but brilliant idea, obviously designed by somebody who spends a lot of time shooting their CCW pistol!

MSRP: $34.99

GOutdoorsProducts.com

