Gerber Reserve Offers Small-Batch Exclusive Knives
Earlier this year, Gerber launched their Custom Shop, offering knife enthusiasts the power to create a personalized knife. Selecting from a variety of knife models, users can customize the blade type, handle material and hardware, as well as blade and handle laser markings for infinite and exclusive possibilities.
Taking “exclusive” to the next level, Gerber recently announced its Reserve program of small-batch knives. Made from premium-grade materials entirely in its Portland, Ore. facility, the knives are “built on the pillars of quality, affordability, and ingenuity” and only available online through the company’s website. Featured first in the Reserve series are the Terracraft and the Sedulo.
From the ranch to the jobsite to the field, the Gerber Terracraft was built to withstand the needs of wilderness and civilization. A 9.1” long fixed-blade knife, the drop-point blade is constructed of thick (0.166”) S30V stainless steel with full tang construction, all secured between ergonomic G-10 scales available in Grey and Flat Sage. Included with the Terracraft is a leather sheath with button clasp for easy and safe transport between tasks. Pricing is $150.
For everyday carry, the Gerber Sedulo is a folding knife with sleek looks and rugged intentions. Designed with the same durable S30V steel as the Terracraft, the Sedulo is offered in both stonewash and black oxide blade finishes with black, grey or Urban Blue G-10, textured handles. Opened with the flick of a thumb stud, the 8.1” (when opened) knife uses a pivot lock mechanism for easy single-handed opening and features a spine jimping for improved control and both a lanyard hole and pocket clip for easy carry. Pricing is $100 for stonewash models, $105 for black oxide models.
For more info: gerbergear.com