Enter To Win A SIG Sauer P365 Pistol Prize Package!

Gerber Reserve Offers Small-Batch Exclusive Knives

Written By Joe Kriz
2020
0

Earlier this year, Gerber launched their Custom Shop, offering knife enthusiasts the power to create a personalized knife. Selecting from a variety of knife models, users can customize the blade type, handle material and hardware, as well as blade and handle laser markings for infinite and exclusive possibilities.

Taking “exclusive” to the next level, Gerber recently announced its Reserve program of small-batch knives. Made from premium-grade materials entirely in its Portland, Ore. facility, the knives are “built on the pillars of quality, affordability, and ingenuity” and only available online through the company’s website. Featured first in the Reserve series are the Terracraft and the Sedulo.

From the ranch to the jobsite to the field, the Gerber Terracraft was built to withstand the needs of wilderness and civilization. A 9.1” long fixed-blade knife, the drop-point blade is constructed of thick (0.166”) S30V stainless steel with full tang construction, all secured between ergonomic G-10 scales available in Grey and Flat Sage. Included with the Terracraft is a leather sheath with button clasp for easy and safe transport between tasks. Pricing is $150.

For everyday carry, the Gerber Sedulo is a folding knife with sleek looks and rugged intentions. Designed with the same durable S30V steel as the Terracraft, the Sedulo is offered in both stonewash and black oxide blade finishes with black, grey or Urban Blue G-10, textured handles. Opened with the flick of a thumb stud, the 8.1” (when opened) knife uses a pivot lock mechanism for easy single-handed opening and features a spine jimping for improved control and both a lanyard hole and pocket clip for easy carry. Pricing is $100 for stonewash models, $105 for black oxide models.

For more info: gerbergear.com

2020
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Ruger Customizes...
Introduced in 2015, the Ruger Precision Rifle has become popular as an entry-level platform for hunters and competitors interested in long-distance...
Read Full Article
Gerber Reserve...
Made from premium-grade materials, Gerber Reserve knives are “built on the pillars of quality, affordability, and ingenuity” and only available online...
Read Full Article
Galco Offers...
While regularly cleaning your handgun may be common knowledge, looking after your rig is just as important, especially if it’s of the leather variety.
Read Full Article