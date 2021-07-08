Gerber Exo-Mod Caper

Just when you think fixed-blade sporting knives are pretty much cut-and-dried, along comes Gerber Gear with a flashy new idea. The company’s new EXO-MOD series brings a fresh look for hunters, campers and survivalists to consider when planning their next trek — and for good reason. If you’re looking to shed weight, the EXO-MODs with their skeletonized handles are a breeze to pack or carry. Thus far there are three offerings in this innovative series: a Hunter, Caper and Bone Saw. We’ll take a look at the Caper here.

The EXO-MOD Caper is 7.375″ overall with 3.25″ of the total in a flat-ground Drop Point blade handling the cutting chores. The blade has a saber grind on the back edge for improved penetration and jimping on its forward portion for close-up work. The handle has three skeletonized cut-outs to reduce weight to a svelte 1.78 oz. — less than half of many typical sporting knives its size. The 7cr stainless steel main body has a protective, non-reflective black stonewash finish. To make your processing more comfortable there are soft rubber insets in the handle (both black and hunter’s orange versions are available) which also make for easy cleaning. The Caper snicks into its black polymer molded sheath with surety for belt or pack carry.