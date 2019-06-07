Fold or Fixed?
Spare Your Wallet With Two Cool Cutters
Kershaw Natrix Copper
The symbol Cu — to those who stayed awake in high school science class — stands for “copper.” Otherwise described as “a ductile malleable reddish-brown corrosion-resistant diamagnetic metallic element; occurs in various minerals but is the only metal occurring abundantly in large masses; used as an electrical and thermal conductor.”
Now here’s an attraction not hard to explain — there’s something drawing shooters to copper. Maybe it’s the fact it has been the preferred bullet-jacket material ever since projectiles got pushed fast enough to make pure lead “an issue.” But enough of this space-filling theorizing (God knows we get enough of it elsewhere).
Kershaw has got a pretty nice EDC folder called the Natrix Copper. It’s a smaller version of the company’s highly regarded Zero Tolerance 00777, but — because of the heft of the copper scales — pleasingly substantial. Anytime someone mentions the inevitable acronym “EDC” (Everyday Carry) in regard to folders, a bit of dimensional clarification is in order so here goes: Blade length is 2.75”, overall length is 3.6” closed and 6.4” open. Weight is 3.7 oz.
The copper handle is nicely sculpted and will take on a very cool-looking patina after a while (mine certainly has). One-handed opening is very quick thanks to the mercifully unobtrusive serrated KVT ball bearing flipper. The lock is what the company terms a “sub-frame” type, requiring an outward push to free the blade for closing. There’s the obligatory reversible pocket clip, which can be tailored for tip up or tip down carry.
The drop-point blade is stone-finished D2 tool steel, which, thanks to high chromium content, is considered highly corrosion-resistant. MSRP is $94.49. It’s priced steeper than a lot of current Kershaw folders but it’s a heck of lot less spendy than the company’s premium ZT lineup.
A.G. Russell Woodswalker
This nifty fixed blade is exactly what its name implies — a handy little knife for small game, fish chores or casual camp/utility use. It’s been around for a while (it was designed more than 25 years ago) and I’m only sorry I didn’t discover it earlier.
The knife itself is made in Japan and, as we all know, the Japanese know a thing or two about sharp blades and cutting things. The super-cool leather hip pocket sheath is made in the USA. It can now be had with a black Kydex neck sheath, but I sure like the leather one better!
The 2.375” AUS8 stainless blade makes the Woodswalker perfectly serviceable as a paring or steak knife. And the overall length is 6”, which means there’s more of the wood rucarta handle than blade, which is perfectly OK. It weighs a feathery 1.2 oz.
So far I’ve used mine for such pedestrian tasks as cutting meat (cooked and raw), peeling oranges, cutting twine and opening packages and boxes by slicing through assorted plastic straps, tape and cardboard. It does everything perfectly. No, it’s not some glam skinner or custom folder but it’s stone simple, has a full tang with three rivets and it passes the EDC test with flying colors.
With the leather sheath, its MSRP is $26.95. If you simply must have it with the Kydex sheath, it’s $29.95. For just the knife? $14.95. But — unless you have a nice little kitchen paring knife in mind — why would you want a fixed blade without something to pack it in?
