Fold or Fixed?

A.G. Russell Woodswalker

This nifty fixed blade is exactly what its name implies — a handy little knife for small game, fish chores or casual camp/utility use. It’s been around for a while (it was designed more than 25 years ago) and I’m only sorry I didn’t discover it earlier.



The knife itself is made in Japan and, as we all know, the Japanese know a thing or two about sharp blades and cutting things. The super-cool leather hip pocket sheath is made in the USA. It can now be had with a black Kydex neck sheath, but I sure like the leather one better!



The 2.375” AUS8 stainless blade makes the Woodswalker perfectly serviceable as a paring or steak knife. And the overall length is 6”, which means there’s more of the wood rucarta handle than blade, which is perfectly OK. It weighs a feathery 1.2 oz.



So far I’ve used mine for such pedestrian tasks as cutting meat (cooked and raw), peeling oranges, cutting twine and opening packages and boxes by slicing through assorted plastic straps, tape and cardboard. It does everything perfectly. No, it’s not some glam skinner or custom folder but it’s stone simple, has a full tang with three rivets and it passes the EDC test with flying colors.



With the leather sheath, its MSRP is $26.95. If you simply must have it with the Kydex sheath, it’s $29.95. For just the knife? $14.95. But — unless you have a nice little kitchen paring knife in mind — why would you want a fixed blade without something to pack it in?



www.kershaw.kaiusaltd.com



www.agrussell.com

