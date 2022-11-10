EXCLUSIVES: THE AYOOB FILE

Fisher Space Pen

Written By Brent Wheat
2023
1

Here is the first and only thing you need to remember about your Fisher Space Pen: Don’t loan it out to anyone! Under any circumstances. Even if they claim it will save a busload of nuns and orphans from terrorist annihilation! Trust me on this one.

Probably everybody knows about the famous Fisher Space Pen and how it writes in space, underwater, upside down and even the dark side of the moon. I can attest to the fact it’ll write 30′ underwater when you’re scuba diving — along with the fact nobody ever returns one. It’s one of the few top-of-the-line products we can, and should, afford. They’re pricey for an everyday pen, yes, but so well built even the Chinese and Russian space programs use them. Maybe that’s where mine keep going …

MSRP: From $7 to $750 (commemoratives)
SpacePen.com

