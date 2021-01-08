Federal Unloads New Shotgun Ammo for 2021

Shotgun Ammunition





HEAVYWEIGHT TSS

Anyone who has called turkeys knows how difficult it can be to get them in close, but thanks to Federal HEAVYWEIGHT Tungsten Super Shot (TSS), tagging gobblers at longer distances has never been easier. Combining 18 gm/cc tungsten alloy — 22% denser than standard tungsten and 56% denser than lead — payloads with FLITECONTROL FLEX wads, HEAVYWEIGHT TSS delivers greater energy, higher velocities and more consistent patterns at long ranges. New for 2021, Federal is adding a 12 GA 3” 2 oz. load filled with No. 7 and No. 9 shot. MSRP: $67.99; proceeds donated to National Wild Turkey Federation.

Federal has also discontinued its 12 GA 3.5” 2.5 oz. HEAVYWEIGHT TSS loads.









Custom Shop

Despite their expansive lineup of ammunition, when customers require personalized loads, they turn to the Federal Custom Shop. Combining the finest components with meticulous quality control, Custom Shop rounds are handloaded to order by expert engineers and ballisticians. Teaming up with a renowned choke tube designer, Federal has created the Rob Roberts Custom Shop line, offering two No. 9 TSS turkey payloads optimized for pattern density and downrange energy from Rob Roberts chokes. Typically filled in two weeks, Custom Shop customers can select from a 20 GA 3” 1-3/4 oz. or a 12 GA 3” 2 oz. load. MSRP: $119.99 / $139.99