Federal Unloads New Shotgun Ammo for 2021
After nearly a year of unprecedented demand, it’d be hard to fault ammunition manufacturers, like Vista Outdoor-owned Federal, for not releasing new products in 2021. After all, the outdoor corporation — which also owns Speer, CCI and Remington’s ammunition business — reportedly has a one-year, $1 billion order backlog. But, just one year after introducing more than 130 new items in 34 product categories, Federal has reloaded and announced new handgun, rifle and shotgun offerings for the new year.
With so many new additions, below is just a brief summary of each new product. Look for more detailed reviews from GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner in the near future.
Shotgun Ammunition
HEAVYWEIGHT TSS
Anyone who has called turkeys knows how difficult it can be to get them in close, but thanks to Federal HEAVYWEIGHT Tungsten Super Shot (TSS), tagging gobblers at longer distances has never been easier. Combining 18 gm/cc tungsten alloy — 22% denser than standard tungsten and 56% denser than lead — payloads with FLITECONTROL FLEX wads, HEAVYWEIGHT TSS delivers greater energy, higher velocities and more consistent patterns at long ranges. New for 2021, Federal is adding a 12 GA 3” 2 oz. load filled with No. 7 and No. 9 shot. MSRP: $67.99; proceeds donated to National Wild Turkey Federation.
Federal has also discontinued its 12 GA 3.5” 2.5 oz. HEAVYWEIGHT TSS loads.
Custom Shop
Despite their expansive lineup of ammunition, when customers require personalized loads, they turn to the Federal Custom Shop. Combining the finest components with meticulous quality control, Custom Shop rounds are handloaded to order by expert engineers and ballisticians. Teaming up with a renowned choke tube designer, Federal has created the Rob Roberts Custom Shop line, offering two No. 9 TSS turkey payloads optimized for pattern density and downrange energy from Rob Roberts chokes. Typically filled in two weeks, Custom Shop customers can select from a 20 GA 3” 1-3/4 oz. or a 12 GA 3” 2 oz. load. MSRP: $119.99 / $139.99
Prairie Storm
If you prefer to chase pheasant, quail and other upland birds, Federal Prairie Storm is your go-to hunting load. A complete overhaul for 2021, Prairie Storm FS lead and FS Steel lines have been updated with Federal’s FLITECONTROL FLEX wad for use through any upland choke. Filled with a mix of standard and FLITESTOPPER pellets, payloads produce full, consistent patterns and bigger wound channels to put more birds on the table. New Prairie Storm with FLITECONTROL FLEX is available in 20 GA, 16 GA, 12 GA and 28 GA offerings of various shotshell and shot sizes. MSRP: $26.9936.99; proceeds donated to Pheasants Forever.
Upland Steel
Introduced in 2019, Federal Upland Steel was created as a reliable, cost-effective and high-performance steel load for volume dove and upland hunters, especially where non-lead shot is required. Powered by clean-burning propellant and Federal primers, Upland Steel payloads deliver consistent, high-velocity loads for fast-paced days in the field. Previously offered in various 20 GA, 12 GA and .410 Bore offerings, Federal is adding two new 12 GA 2-3/4” 1 oz. loads in 6 and 7.5 shot sizes. MSRP: $12.99
Premium Personal Defense
When something goes bump in the night, scatter the threat, not the pellets, with Federal Premium Personal Defense Buckshot. Filled with a payload of nine copper-plated 00 buckshot pellets in a FLITECONTROL wad with buffering, payloads provide tight, uniform patterns for self-defense situations. New for 2021, Federal has partnered with the National Rifle Association for a special edition of their hard-hitting 12 GA 2-3/4” 9-pellet 00 buckshot load. MSRP: $9.99; proceeds donated to NRA.
Handgun & Rifle Ammunition
Interested in new Federal handgun and rifle ammunition? Check out more 2021 offerings at the links below, including line extensions of Hydra-Shok Deep, Punch, HammerDown, Terminal Ascent and more.
