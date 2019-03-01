Just In: Federal Shorty Shotshells

These just in from Federal Premium...

... Shorty shotshells.



Great things really do come in small packages. Although just 1 ¾-inch long, new Shorty shotshells offer similar patterns, energy and accuracy as full-size counterparts. Now available in 8 shot, 4 buck and rifled slug loads perfect for fun at the range.



Features & Benefits

- 12-gauge 1 ¾-inch shells

- Similar overall performance to full-size counterparts

- Available in 8 shot, No. 4 buck and rifled slug loads



Part No., description, UPC and MSRP info below:

SH129 4B | Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch 15-pellet 4 buck, 1200 fps, 10-count | 6-04544-65143-0 | $11.95



SH129 RS | Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch 1-ounce rifled slug, 1200 fps, 10-count | 6-04544-65145-4 | $11.95



SH129 8 | Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch 15/16-ounce No. 8 shot, 1145 fps, 10-count | 6-04544-65144-7 | $5.95



Learn more at Federal Premium.