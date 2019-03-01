Enter to win Auto-Ordnance’s Squadron 1911 Pistol Prize Package!

Just In: Federal Shorty Shotshells

12 ga slug, 4 buck, and #8
Written By Mark Kakkuri
Photos By Federal Premium
0

These just in from Federal Premium...

... Shorty shotshells.

Great things really do come in small packages. Although just 1 ¾-inch long, new Shorty shotshells offer similar patterns, energy and accuracy as full-size counterparts. Now available in 8 shot, 4 buck and rifled slug loads perfect for fun at the range.

Features & Benefits
- 12-gauge 1 ¾-inch shells
- Similar overall performance to full-size counterparts
- Available in 8 shot, No. 4 buck and rifled slug loads

Part No., description, UPC and MSRP info below:
SH129 4B | Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch 15-pellet 4 buck, 1200 fps, 10-count | 6-04544-65143-0 | $11.95

SH129 RS | Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch 1-ounce rifled slug, 1200 fps, 10-count | 6-04544-65145-4 | $11.95

SH129 8 | Shorty 12 gauge 1 ¾-inch 15/16-ounce No. 8 shot, 1145 fps, 10-count | 6-04544-65144-7 | $5.95

Learn more at Federal Premium.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Just In: Federal...

Great things really do come in small packages. Although just 1 ¾-inch long, new Shorty shotshells offer similar patterns, energy and accuracy as full-size...

Read Full Article
Faxon...
A gun has become a standard when you can build one entirely from parts manufactured by someone other than the original manufacturer—for example, Ruger’s...
Read Full Article
Illumination:...
Sometimes it helps to have a scope reticle light up (or at least glow) in relatively dim light. Sometimes, even when shooting targets with very fine-lined...
Read Full Article