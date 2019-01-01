Federal HST Micro 38 Special Ammo 130 Grain +P JHP

OK — the .38 Special may no longer be...

OK — the .38 Special may no longer be the dominant law-enforcement sidearm it was back in the days when Colt and S&W were locked in mortal combat for the lion's share of the police market. Yet there's one area where it's still a commercial force to be reckoned with: the CCW market. Instead of medium and large-frame revolvers, though, nowadays it's the ubiquitous short-barreled .38 "snubbie."



Many experts have recommended the traditional 148-grain wadcutter as a defensive load due to the configuration of the bullet and relatively modest recoil in alloy J-Frame Smiths and other similar guns. Handloaders, desiring a bit more steam, have even seated those hollow-based wadcutter bullets upside down above a stiffer charge than normally found in factory wadcutter target loads.