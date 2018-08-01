Exclusive: New From CrossBreed Holsters: The Reckoning IWB

What got my attention is The Reckoning is available in a variety of leather options, including black cowhide or Founder’s Series vegetable-tanned leather, which has more of a natural tan/light brown appearance. I like the “two-tone” appearance for some reason; it just has that look, which probably means nothing because when this holster is properly carried, nobody ever sees it.



The Reckoning is an interesting holster because it can be carried either inside or outside the waistband thanks to an OWB clip kit that comes with the rig so it can be converted quickly. For inside-the-waistband carry, The Reckoning may be worn in several positions: strong side, appendix and even cross draw.



Combining leather and molded Kydex is an interesting idea, because the Kydex never loses its shape and the leather backing can actually “marry” itself to the form of the user’s body. If a holster is comfortable, you’ll be inclined to carry it more and it essentially becomes part of your basic wardrobe.