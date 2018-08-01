Exclusive: Alien Gear’s “ShapeShift” Shoulder
Holster Allows Customization
It was probably “Miami Vice” that taught American gun owners shouldering holsters could not only be functional, but sexy. And when you get right down to it, a shoulder rig capable of accommodating a semi-auto pistol and spare magazines on the off side makes for practical packing.
Alien Gear Holsters has taken a good idea and made it better with the introduction of the ShapeShift shoulder holster. It allows a pistol to be worn in a horizontal position and likewise, spare magazines in the same position so they may be pulled forward instead of down when needed for a reload.
The ShapeShift looks to be something special; ultra-slim injection-molded “Shift Shells” can ride in a harness made from a combination of CoolVent neoprene and genuine English bridle leather. The neoprene component wicks perspiration away from the leather components, and anyone who has ever carried a sidearm in this style of holster knows in hot weather you’re going to perspire.
Keepers on both sides hang below the holster and magazine pouch to hook to the user’s belt with polymer hooks held by tough elastic so the rig doesn’t shift around during movement.
While all-leather holsters might wear over time and lose their original form, the ShapeShift shells, made from very thin injection-molded material, retain their shape.
This holster setup is fully adjustable and the harness is adjustable fore and aft.
When this outfit said the holster rig can be customized, they weren’t kidding. Instead of carrying one pistol the user might want to carry two, one on each side. The user can also simply carry a gun without the spare magazines.
According to Alien Gear, the shoulder holster is compatible with the company’s ShapeShift modular holster system, allowing more than a dozen different carry positions.
We’ve all probably seen the bulky nylon rigs that mimic the design concept, but I never really cared for them because they are bulky. Depending on the cover garment, they can “print” and reveal to anyone with functional eyeballs you’re armed.
The wider shoulder straps spread the load and make for a more comfortable carry over the course of a day or long night.
Now, there’s something else. Alien Gear offers what it calls a “30-Day Test Drive” so users can see whether this rig really meets their needs and does it comfortably. Alien Gear also offers a lifetime warranty on all components.
Alien Gear offers a variety of holsters for carrying guns in a wide range of positions, and they stack up to the elements.
The ShapeShift shoulder holster carries an MSRP of $133.88.
For more info: http://aliengearholsters.com; Alien Gear Holsters, Ph: (208) 215-204