It was probably “Miami Vice” that taught American gun owners shouldering holsters could not only be functional, but sexy. And when you get right down to it, a shoulder rig capable of accommodating a semi-auto pistol and spare magazines on the off side makes for practical packing.



Alien Gear Holsters has taken a good idea and made it better with the introduction of the ShapeShift shoulder holster. It allows a pistol to be worn in a horizontal position and likewise, spare magazines in the same position so they may be pulled forward instead of down when needed for a reload.



The ShapeShift looks to be something special; ultra-slim injection-molded “Shift Shells” can ride in a harness made from a combination of CoolVent neoprene and genuine English bridle leather. The neoprene component wicks perspiration away from the leather components, and anyone who has ever carried a sidearm in this style of holster knows in hot weather you’re going to perspire.