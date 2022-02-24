ESEE Xancudo

Followers of ESEE Knives are keenly aware founder/owner Jeff Randall and crew are big into rock climbing — they even offer classes and wilderness expeditions as part their sister company’s Randall’s Adventure Training agenda. The Zancudo (with a “Z”) has been a hot folder in the ESEE line for quite a few years, so popular they decided to do a fixed-blade version of the knife. Enter the Xancudo, which has many of its folding sibling’s styling traits and more.

The Xancudo is 7.12″ overall and features a 3.0″ S35VN stainless steel blade. ESEE has had great response from their previous two knives of this same blade length but the Xancudo’s styling, with its deep-set finger choil and drop-point blade, has its own unique personality. It’s also available in two-layered orange/black G10 handle styles — a plain-handle version and the Carabiner offshoot with an oval cut-out for climbers who wish to attach it to a rope or gear. The knife’s upscale S35VN steel is a departure from the ESEE Knives norm of high carbon steel, but welcome for those who sweat a lot and encounter other corrosive elements along the trek. Weight is a svelte 3.8 oz. and the Xancudo Carabiner comes with a black high impact molded sheath with a belt loop attachment.