ESEE Xancudo

Fixed
Written By Pat Covert
2022
1

The ESEE Xancudo Carabiner is 7.12" overall and features a 3.0"
premium drop-point S35VN stainless steel blade. Made for climbers,
don’t underestimate it as a skinner!

Followers of ESEE Knives are keenly aware founder/owner Jeff Randall and crew are big into rock climbing — they even offer classes and wilderness expeditions as part their sister company’s Randall’s Adventure Training agenda. The Zancudo (with a “Z”) has been a hot folder in the ESEE line for quite a few years, so popular they decided to do a fixed-blade version of the knife. Enter the Xancudo, which has many of its folding sibling’s styling traits and more.

The Xancudo is 7.12″ overall and features a 3.0″ S35VN stainless steel blade. ESEE has had great response from their previous two knives of this same blade length but the Xancudo’s styling, with its deep-set finger choil and drop-point blade, has its own unique personality. It’s also available in two-layered orange/black G10 handle styles — a plain-handle version and the Carabiner offshoot with an oval cut-out for climbers who wish to attach it to a rope or gear. The knife’s upscale S35VN steel is a departure from the ESEE Knives norm of high carbon steel, but welcome for those who sweat a lot and encounter other corrosive elements along the trek. Weight is a svelte 3.8 oz. and the Xancudo Carabiner comes with a black high impact molded sheath with a belt loop attachment.

Climbers of all types will enjoy this feature. The ovate hole in the
Xancudo’s handle is made for attaching a carabiner as shown here

Why You’l Like It

Rarely are fixed-blade knives made specifically for mountain or rock climbers so the ESEE Xancudo Carabiner will delight a decent chunk of the outdoor market oft ignored. ESEE’s other knives with 3″ blades have been popular with those who prefer a fixed-blade EDC and, weight-wise, this is the lightest of the trio. The Xancudo is not limited to climbers by any means. The drop-point blade is perfect for skinning game and the blade’s S35VN steel cuts like a house on fire — plus it’s very durable to boot. Finally, at $186 suggested retail, you can have a knife with ESEE’s legendary lifetime guarantee. Sweet!

EseeKnives.com

