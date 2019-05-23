EOTech Vudu precision 1-8x24 SFP scope is one tough specimen
Every shooter wants an edge, something possible of adding a bit of speed or improved accuracy.
We’re always looking at the next new piece of equipment to see if the elusive “something” is there. Occasionally we strike pay dirt. This time, it’s a piece of precision equipment from EOTech’s line of Vudu optics — specifically the 1-8x32mm SFP (Second Focal Plane) riflescope.
According to EOTech, shooters can “gain an undeniably dominant speed and accuracy advantage with (a) true 1-8X magnification range” which is “governed by a throw lever.” What could be simpler or more user-friendly?
The Vudu 1-8x24mm is built on a one-piece 30mm tube made from rugged T6 aircraft grade aluminum. Featuring an illuminated Triplex BDC reticle that is visible in the daylight, this scope was designed with ultra-clear XC high-density AR-coated glass, which translates to a sharp, clear image and quick target acquisition.
Vudu maintains this anti-reflective coating produces “efficient light transmission,” which is the key to any reliable optical instrument. Naturally, the Vudu scope is water-resistant, fog-resistant and shock-resistant.
Designed primarily for the competition market, where shooters will sometimes swap out their optics when conditions change, the 1-8x24mm SFP sports low-profile capped turrets, offers a 0.5 MOA center dot and the ocular lens easily adjusts to focus. Thanks to the second focal plane, this scope maintains crosshair width at all magnification levels.
Hunting is actually the “secondary market” for these scopes.
Vudu scopes were introduced three years ago from a company with a military heritage. EOTech’s website says the Vudu scope line features “military grade surgical precision.” It must be true because last year the Vudu 1-6x24mm scope was honored with the National Rifle Association’s Golden Bullseye Award for design. In a field crowded by all kinds of innovative optics, it’s no small accomplishment. The same precision found in the 1-6x24mm went into the 1-8x24mm.
Here’s something else shooters think about: These scopes are built to handle recoil. The entire Vudu scope family is “tested to G force loads that exceed any modern sporting cartridge.” What does this tell you? These things are rugged and they can take a jolt.
The bottom line: EOTech’s family of riflescopes meets the challenge of today’s competitive shooting, and they will do backup work in the field where modern semiautomatic sporting rifles in a variety of calibers are showing up for use against varmints, predators and game animals.
It’s a piece of equipment worth having.
For more info: http://www.eotechinc.com, Ph: (888) 368-4656