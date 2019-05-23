EOTech Vudu precision 1-8x24 SFP scope is one tough specimen

Hunting is actually the “secondary market” for these scopes.



Vudu scopes were introduced three years ago from a company with a military heritage. EOTech’s website says the Vudu scope line features “military grade surgical precision.” It must be true because last year the Vudu 1-6x24mm scope was honored with the National Rifle Association’s Golden Bullseye Award for design. In a field crowded by all kinds of innovative optics, it’s no small accomplishment. The same precision found in the 1-6x24mm went into the 1-8x24mm.



Here’s something else shooters think about: These scopes are built to handle recoil. The entire Vudu scope family is “tested to G force loads that exceed any modern sporting cartridge.” What does this tell you? These things are rugged and they can take a jolt.



The bottom line: EOTech’s family of riflescopes meets the challenge of today’s competitive shooting, and they will do backup work in the field where modern semiautomatic sporting rifles in a variety of calibers are showing up for use against varmints, predators and game animals.



It’s a piece of equipment worth having.



For more info: http://www.eotechinc.com, Ph: (888) 368-4656