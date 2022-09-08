Engage And Own The Outdoors

S35VN Steel Holds An Edge

When I get back from field-testing, I examine the blade under a microscope, test the residual sharpness and inspect it for edge chipping or anomalies. My Engage post-testing inspections revealed a pristine blade that held an edge under my abuse.

The G10 scales have three diagonal-milled cuts in the grip flats and strategic contours in the grip profile. Originally, I thought checkering would have been better than the milled lines until I swung this blade to cut kindling. This knife stays in the hand without tearing it up, even when the hand is wet. Someone spent some time working with this knife in pre-production to arrive at this design.

S35VN is a steel known for toughness and edge-holding characteristics. Depending on the steel, having both characteristics sometimes means less performance in other areas, like stain resistance. S35VN has a triad of carbon, vanadium and chromium in a combination that seems to draw out the best in each.

The blade has a satin finish, and one of the first things I did was test the stain resistance. I used various acidic foods and left them on the blade for a week at a time. Just to be clear here, I have several knives that have been permanently stained by this test. The Engage did not take on a stain.

The Atlas Lock is new to me. It is a thick, spring-actuated metal bolt that engages the back of the blade in a manner similar to a deadbolt. To unlock the blade, the user presses the textured front of the bolt, which slides it toward the heel of the handle. The Axis Lock slides straight back, parallel to the spine. This isn’t a thin locking mechanism. The bolt itself is 0.175″ thick, or twice the thickness of some EDC knives — three times as thick as liner locking mechanisms.

Because the Atlas Lock’s engagement areas are between the pivot in and the stop pin, the locking mechanism contacts the strongest possible area for lockup in a manner least likely to produce any wobble. I found once the blade is locked, or rather, latched, the Engage felt and performed like a fixed-blade knife.

The Atlas locking mechanism connects and disengages smoothly. The blade swings and locks like an expensive sports car — effortlessly, without the user needing to shift the hand from the grip. Given the fact the clip can be switched to the other side for tip-up carry, this is truly an ambidextrous knife.