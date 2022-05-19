Emerson June Bug Knife

I don’t normally review knives for GUNS, but when you see a blade sporting the nickname of one of your granddaughters, it’s “Game On.”

The Emerson June Bug, like its counterpart namesake, is just plain cute. Sporting a 2.3″ Wharncliffe-style blade fashioned from 154CM steel — otherwise known as “crucible stainless” — it is perhaps the smallest knife ever made by Emerson.

It features stout G10 black stocks, a liner lock, an exceptionally hefty belt clip and a largish thumb deployment button on the blade. Despite its minuscule size, the presentation is small but mighty, handy as duct tape and a perfect EDC blade that won’t raise eyebrows even in the most genteel situation. Those of you who have caused awkward looks when presenting a scary-looking tactical folder to open a birthday gift know what I’m talking about!

And, as an added special bonus, the Emerson June Bug is almost as cute as a certain three-year-old girl I know!

MSRP: $219

EmersonKnives.com

