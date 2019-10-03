DPx Gear is the brainchild of adventurer, author and filmmaker Robert Young Pelton who spent many years in and around international conflicts and deep wilderness treks. As you’d expect, the guy who authored The World’s Most Dangerous Places knows a bit about hard-use knives and Pelton has poured his knowledge into the design and manufacture of his signature DPx Gear products. The company’s cutlery line — which took root around 10 years ago — has been overwhelmingly dedicated to knives for the outdoors, survival and tactical crowd. Pelton decided it was time to do a little something special for the urban EDC gang, so shortly over a year ago, the DPx HEST/F Urban hit the streets.



The DPx HEST/F Urban Ti — 6.7" in overall length — is an upscale version of the original G10 model featuring a sturdy Titanium handle with an upgrade in blade steel. The Urban Ti’s handle is 3.80" long with thick 6AL-4V Titanium frame slabs and a vault-like integral-lock mechanism on the back. A 2.9" drop-point blade of top-shelf CPM S35VN stainless steel does the cutting chores, rolling out like butter on glass via a stainless steel, caged-bearing pivot system.



DPx Gear is known for loading their folders up with features and the Urban Ti gets the royal treatment with goodies like a hex drive, cap lifter, wire stripper and glass-breaker tip on the base. Rounding out the folder is a reversible deep-carry Titanium pocket clip. Best of all, the whole package is proudly made right here in the U.S.A.