Altor Single-Shot Self-Defense Pistols Prize Package!

Dozier Ti Lockback

Titanium-tough lockblade
Written By Pat Covert
2020
2

Dozier’s Lockback (DK-LB) is the latest version of his longstanding Folding Hunter line.
A beefy Titanium frame with a proven lock mechanism are the stars here.

Arkansas knifemaker Bob Dozier doesn’t flood his folding knife line-up with new designs. Instead, he offers customers different versions of tried and true ones. His popular Folding Hunter started as a small liner-lock, large and medium size versions followed, then he added models with different scales — Stag, Jigged Bone and Micarta — and on their tail came different locking mechanisms. His latest is a Lockback version of the Folding Hunter.

The Dozier DK-LB is 7.4″ overall with a 3.25″ blade of the knifemaker’s favorite D2 semi-stainless steel. The satin-finished Drop Point-style blade has a deep hollow-grind, perfect for skinning and opens via a thumb stud. The frame is made of thick 0.156″ gray anodized Titanium slabs, nicely curved to fit the palm.

Titanium handles are almost unheard of on a lockback, reflecting Dozier’s insistence on building long-lasting, bullet-proof knives whether fixed or folder. The lockback detente and tab are located on the base and out back is a Titanium pocket clip positioned for tip-up carry.

The lock detente and tab are unassuming but are very easy
to locate compared to many other locking mechanisms.

Why You’ll Like It

Lockback mechanisms, made famous by the Buck 110 in the ’60s, are sturdy and dependable — Dozier’s DK-LB adds even more durability due to its Titanium frame. I like the design because the detente and tab for unlocking the blade are so easy to locate, you can do it with your eyes closed. The lock is not hidden inside the frame and requires no flipping around in the hands to locate.

Dozier’s folders are all handmade by the knifemaker in his St. Paul, Arkansas shop, so they are true customs. The Dozier DK-LB is priced at $500, typical for a custom with a Titanium frame. It’s hard to argue against the idea Bob is the King of D2 steel because he makes it sing with every release!

www.dozierknives.com

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine November 2020 Issue Now!

2020
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

African Safari...
Bitten by the Africa bug? With several trips to Africa under his belt, Host Brent T. Wheat speaks with Roy Huntington about how to take the plunge and plan...
Read Full Article
Homicide by The...
Last month in Chicago, there were “at least” 63 murders, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Read Full Article
Dozier Ti Lockback
Arkansas knifemaker Bob Dozier doesn’t flood his folding knife line-up with new designs. Instead, he offers customers different versions of tried and true...
Read Full Article