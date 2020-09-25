Dozier Ti Lockback
Titanium-tough lockblade
Arkansas knifemaker Bob Dozier doesn’t flood his folding knife line-up with new designs. Instead, he offers customers different versions of tried and true ones. His popular Folding Hunter started as a small liner-lock, large and medium size versions followed, then he added models with different scales — Stag, Jigged Bone and Micarta — and on their tail came different locking mechanisms. His latest is a Lockback version of the Folding Hunter.
The Dozier DK-LB is 7.4″ overall with a 3.25″ blade of the knifemaker’s favorite D2 semi-stainless steel. The satin-finished Drop Point-style blade has a deep hollow-grind, perfect for skinning and opens via a thumb stud. The frame is made of thick 0.156″ gray anodized Titanium slabs, nicely curved to fit the palm.
Titanium handles are almost unheard of on a lockback, reflecting Dozier’s insistence on building long-lasting, bullet-proof knives whether fixed or folder. The lockback detente and tab are located on the base and out back is a Titanium pocket clip positioned for tip-up carry.
Why You’ll Like It
Lockback mechanisms, made famous by the Buck 110 in the ’60s, are sturdy and dependable — Dozier’s DK-LB adds even more durability due to its Titanium frame. I like the design because the detente and tab for unlocking the blade are so easy to locate, you can do it with your eyes closed. The lock is not hidden inside the frame and requires no flipping around in the hands to locate.
Dozier’s folders are all handmade by the knifemaker in his St. Paul, Arkansas shop, so they are true customs. The Dozier DK-LB is priced at $500, typical for a custom with a Titanium frame. It’s hard to argue against the idea Bob is the King of D2 steel because he makes it sing with every release!