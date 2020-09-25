Dozier Ti Lockback

Arkansas knifemaker Bob Dozier doesn’t flood his folding knife line-up with new designs. Instead, he offers customers different versions of tried and true ones. His popular Folding Hunter started as a small liner-lock, large and medium size versions followed, then he added models with different scales — Stag, Jigged Bone and Micarta — and on their tail came different locking mechanisms. His latest is a Lockback version of the Folding Hunter.

The Dozier DK-LB is 7.4″ overall with a 3.25″ blade of the knifemaker’s favorite D2 semi-stainless steel. The satin-finished Drop Point-style blade has a deep hollow-grind, perfect for skinning and opens via a thumb stud. The frame is made of thick 0.156″ gray anodized Titanium slabs, nicely curved to fit the palm.

Titanium handles are almost unheard of on a lockback, reflecting Dozier’s insistence on building long-lasting, bullet-proof knives whether fixed or folder. The lockback detente and tab are located on the base and out back is a Titanium pocket clip positioned for tip-up carry.