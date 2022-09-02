Hello, ‘Steve’

Many scammers have only a passing knowledge of English and firearms. Read the wording of the website. Is the sentence structure off? Do they use words not typically used in everyday speech? This can indicate they are using translation software and are a fake website.

Are the web pages incomplete? Do they have Latin text? Scammers often use WordPress to build a fake website and the default Latin text is supposed to be replaced by information about the store products. If you see Latin, it’s a red flag.

Go to the “About Us” page. Copy some of the text and do a Google search for an exact match on a different website. Scammers are lazy and often copy essential information from an actual website and paste it to their fake website. Some scammers even use the same word-for-word information on several counterfeit websites.

Do they have everything in inventory and at pre-pandemic prices? Huge red flag! Midway, Brownells, Bass Pro and other big-name players in the retail firearms market struggle to keep their shelves filled. It is nonsense to think a new online store will have unlimited quantities of primers, powder and firearms when the 800-lb. gorillas in the industry don’t.

Do they take PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, Apple Pay and BitCoin? As mentioned before, this is an enormous red flag. Sometimes, they state they usually take credit cards but currently can’t. Please don’t fall for it.

Do they insist on texting you and won’t accept a phone call? This is often to hide their foreign accent and allows them to use translation software. If you call and it sounds like they are from India or Nigeria, hang up and cancel the purchase.

Can they sell you anything tax-free or without using an FFL? Some sites claim they have a special agreement with the IRS and can sell you anything duty-free. While it would be great, it’s a red flag.

Use the Google search engine like a detective. Scammers love to rip photos and copy from legitimate websites and then use them to fool you. I recently looked for a particular gun and found one offered at hundreds of dollars less than average retail. The website also had one photo of what was supposed to be their showroom. A Google image search found the real gunshop the photo originally came from and four other fake websites using the same picture!

Scammers love to rip photos from expired online auctions or classified ads and use these photos to post their ads. Use of the Google image search often turns up the old auctions or ads.

One scammer recently did screen captures of a gun review video and used them to post an auction. Fortunately, a Google image search found the video the screen captures came from, proving the auction listing was fake.

Some scammers try to doctor images to fool buyers. They use photo manipulation software to remove identifying grip patterns, markings and even box wear. Luckily, in most cases, the manipulation doesn’t fool the Google image search algorithms. If in doubt, look for matching patterns in the placement of the gun, screw slots and even marks on the surface from gun oil or fingerprints.