Cyclops Waterproof LED Blaster!

Blast out 2,000 lumens for 4.5 hours, 1,000 lumens for 12 hours and enjoy a work-friendly 500-lumen area flood with the Spotlight 2000 from Cyclops. It has two rechargeable Li-ion batteries, floats, is made from aluminum, ABS, PC rubber and TPR materials, has a red emergency lens and even sends an SOS if you need it to. Need a rescue whistle? Check. The trigger locks on or can be used as needed, and it’s smart enough to reduce brightness to make the light stretch longer if needed.

The Cyclops recharges using a Type C USB cord (included) and the handy folding handle allows it to stand on its own if needed. My sample rides in my E-Z-Go Workhorse and does yeoman duty. I can’t function around here at night without it and it’s pretty much in constant use. What would I change? Not a thing.

MSRP: $89.99

CyclopsSolutions.com

