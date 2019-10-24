CrossBreed Offers SuperTuck Model For Taurus G3

I recently took a look at the new Taurus G3 — a 9mm pistol with a polymer frame and matte black or stainless slide — and wondered about holsters.



Wonder no more, because CrossBreed Holsters quickly jumped in with a version of its tough SuperTuck IWB rig. I’ve had some experience with CrossBreed holsters, including an all-leather pancake-style belt rig for a Colt Commander that proved stout and still houses my pistol now and then in all kinds of conditions.



The SuperTuck is what someone might call a perfect combination of two very different materials: high-grade leather and molded Kydex. It produces a form-fitted holster that will not let you down. The SuperTuck is CrossBreed’s “flagship” model, and there is no mystery why.



So, what about this rig makes it so special?



Here’s a holster that can be worn outside of a tucked-in shirt or deftly concealed as a deep-cover rig under a tucked-in shirt, held tight and secure with two powder-coated steel belt clips. These clips can also be positioned to allow adjustment of the holster’s cant and ride height. And the SuperTuck can be had for either right- or left-hand draw.



CrossBreed offers customization too, including different leather (black cowhide, horsehide or Founder’s leather) and Kydex (standard black, Flat Dark Earth, Sniper Grey, OD Green or Tiffany Blue) choices. A combat cut that removes leather from behind the grip area is also available, as well as other clip options.



Designed for carry toward the rear of the strong side, the CrossBreed SuperTuck is covered by a lifetime warranty so if it ever fails under normal use, it will be repaired or replaced. Each holster is covered by a “Two Week, Try it Free” guarantee, so if a buyer isn’t completely satisfied, they simply send it back for a refund of the purchase price.



The SuperTuck is also made for other popular pistols, including models from GLOCK, Springfield Armory, SIG SAUER and Smith & Wesson, and retails for $69.75.



If you’re going to buy a quality handgun, give it a quality holster.



For more info: www.crossbreedholsters.com

Phone: (888) 732-5011