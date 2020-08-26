Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT) built their company on collaborations with custom knifemakers and Boise, Idaho’s T.J. Schwarz is one of the latest. Unlike typical knifemakers, T.J. concentrates his time as a designer for manufactured knives and CRKT has climbed aboard the gravy train in a big way. The Overland model is the fifth feather in his cap for the company.



Schwarz likes classic design and the Overland has hints of Art Deco techno-industro complex styling in its overall vibe. It is 7-3/8" overall with a 3" blade, a medium-sized folder perfect for urban EDC carry or, as the name implies, out in the field tackling light to medium chores. The Overland’s 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade sports a modified Wharncliffe design with a deep grind and there’s jimping along the lower back spine for added purchase — all spiffed up in a Stonewashed finish. The handle, with its Olive Drab G10 front scale and spot-color orange anodized back spacer and pivot ring, is loaded with eye appeal. On the backside is a frame-lock mechanism for securing the blade and a tip-up pocket clip — both done up in the same Stonewash finish found on the blade. At only 3.6 oz. the Overland is light in the pocket.