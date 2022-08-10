EXCLUSIVES: Ohio Fights Back

Competitor Range Bag
from The Allen Co.

Written By GUNS Staff
1

The Competitor Range Bag from The Allen Co. is designed with a large zip-around opening on the main compartment and external zipper pockets allowing for the maximum amount of storage. Five elastic loops hold extra shells or choke tubes, and an internal removable tote provides organization and/or acts as shell caddy. The included rollout gun mat allows users to clean and assemble or disassemble firearms on a protective mat. The adjustable shoulder strap and webbed carry handles make for easy transport even when the range bag is fully loaded.

1

