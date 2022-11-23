Cold Steel 4-Max Elite

If you go by size alone, Cold Steel’s 4-Max Elite is a man among boys — if for no other reason than the simple fact folding knives are rarely made this big. But this is not Cold Steel’s first rodeo when it comes to making oversized folders. The company’s Talwar XL and Espada XL models are both longer and weigh more than this one, but they are more exotic in design. The 4-Max Elite, if only viewed on a white background with no reference to size, looks like a modern tactical folder. An in-person introduction says otherwise.

Fully extended, the 4-Max Elite is 10.0″ overall. Breaking it down, the blade is 4.0″ and the handle 6.0″. The blade is an upscale CPM S35VN stainless steel drop point with a 2.5″ swedge grind along the rear spine. The blade is employed via an ambidextrous thumb stud and snaps in place via a lock-back mechanism. The 4-Max Elite’s handle is curvaceous with all the highs and lows in all the right places, and there’s jimping on the upper rear spine to nicely align the thumb pad with the index finger groove. The frame has ample layered grayish-green and black G10 scales over stainless steel liners. Out back there is a beefy pocket clip. Weight is a healthy 10.1 oz.