Let’s be honest — these are a beefier version of the clear plastic “clamshell” containers all sorts of products from bolts to buttons are sold in today. No big shakes there. However, after you start considering the possibilities, the genius of this line of dedicated, durable, lightweight containers becomes obvious.

My Ammo Buddy containers sit on top of the gun safe to collect and store those errant “pocket rounds” that show up daily, while several Battery Buddy units hold my backup supply of AA and AAA batteries in the gun closet. This just scratches the surface of their extensive lineup and you certainly need to check out the “DoomBox,” a mousetrap container to corral all the rotten mouse goo you sometimes find in cabins, RVs and other places where traps are unattended.

MSRP: $9.95 (coming in late October)

Clamtainer.com

