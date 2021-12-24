Chief Upland O/U Game Vest
I don’t do a lot of upland game hunting but when I do, I learn yet again why a high quality, comfortable vest is important. The wrong one can turn a long day in the field into a plodding, sweaty ordeal. A well-designed one can turn the same hunt into an enjoyable afternoon stroll while you relish the sight of working dogs and the heft of a fine shotgun. Go ahead, ask me how I know.
Chief Upland is a small family owned company and their penchant for what’s right, what works — and quality of construction — sings out when you don this vest. It’s chock-full of features and corresponding benefits (highly customizable) and once on is light, comfortable and can tote your game, shells, gadgets and water (in a built-in bladder holder), so you can concentrate on a good hunt rather than fighting your equipment! Less than $300 or so depending on the options you choose.