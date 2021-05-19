Butler Creek Featherlight Bino Caddy

After reviewing the Meoptika Rangefinding binos, I realized it was finally time to get a real carrying system for my optics. While the Meopta binos comes with a very nice nylon carry case, I needed something to stand up to the real-world rigors of a hunting trip — scrambling over rocks, slithering under trees, jumping over creeks — but also protect the optic while keeping it instantly accessible. It’s a tall order but I found the perfect solution in the Butler Creek Bino Caddy.

Well-built but not excessively bulky or heavy, the caddy keeps binos snugged up to your chest via heavy nylon straps connected to a foam-and-nylon back panel. There are a couple of small pockets for keeping your cleaning gear stowed but the best feature is the magnet top closure.

A pair of heavy duty magnets — complete with a “Do not use near pacemakers” warning — keep the clamshell top locked shut short of doing headstand-pushups. With the bino caddy, your optics are swaddled in a safety cocoon, out of the way from packs and guns in the middle of your chest, but remain instantly and easily slipped out to glass that trophy of a lifetime.

MSRP: $74.95

ButlerCreek.com

